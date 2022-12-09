Harry and Meghan's decision to keep royal titles questioned

Piers Morgan on Thursday lashed out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their Netflix documentary released.
The TV presenter criticized the couple for still keeping the royal titles and wrote, "If you think the Monarchy is a racist institution, why would you want to keep royal titles."
Meghan and Harry are under after the three episodes of their documentary were released.
The release of an explosive Netflix docuseries in which Prince Harry slammed the media "feeding frenzy" over his relationship with Meghan and criticised Britain's royal family has set the tongues of the assembled tourists and royal-watchers wagging.
Prince Harry is now due to release his book titled "Spare" next month.
According to reports, some changes were made to the book after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
