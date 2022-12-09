Piers Morgan likens 'hapless' Harry to a 'spaced-out zombie'

Piers Morgan on Thursday lambasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the first few episodes of the couple's new Netflix documentary series.



The former Good Morning Britain host likened 'hapless' Harry to a 'spaced-out zombie who now speaks weird Montecito therapist couch psychobabble'.

Taking a jibe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his column for The Sun, Morgan wrote: "The world’s biggest victims are in fact Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a pair of incredibly rich, stupendously privileged, horribly entitled narcissists."

He added: "If you don’t believe me, just ask them!"

"As this series shows, she very quickly abandoned often dull royal duty to take her handsome British prince back to America to live a life of luxury in a California mansion from where they now earn gazillions of dollars trashing their families in the very media they profess to despise, ruthlessly exploiting the royal titles afforded them by the institution of the Monarchy that they constantly attack," said Morgan.

The 57-year-old went on slamming the Duchess as he wrote: "In the documentary, Meghan looks like the smirking cynical cat who got the commercial lottery-life-win cream, while hapless Harry looks like a spaced-out zombie who now speaks weird Montecito therapist couch psychobabble as he tries to justify his appalling treachery towards his family and his country."

Sharing his thoughts about Prince Harry, Morgan said: "And I suspect the main reason he now seems so permanently unhappy, whilst insisting he’s never been happier, is because in his heart he knows he’s been manipulated by a seasoned family-wrecker into abandoning the people and country he once loved."