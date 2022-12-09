Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan shared sweet photos with her ‘Badi Amma’ and extended love to Sharmila on her birthday with a heartfelt note.
Sara Ali Khan has said that she aspires to be ‘1/10th' of grandmother Sharmila.
Sharing the picture, Sara captioned the post, "Happiest Birthday my dearest Badi Amma, thank you for being our rock-solid pillar of support. I love you so much (hug emojis). And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are."
The hashtags--grace, beauty, and intelligence. She also added the song Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu as the background music from Sharmila's film Aradhana."
Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.
