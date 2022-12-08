Kareena Kapoor wishes mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, drops unseen pic

Kareen Kapoor Khan shares an unseen picture of her with mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her 78th birthday.
Kareena posted a picture in her Instagram story where the two can be seen wearing black-coloured clothes.
Tagore wore a high neck kurta along with a cute winter cap whereas Khan opted for black top with a pair of tan pants.
“Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law, wrote the Laal Singh Chaddha.”
Khan, on different occasions, has mentioned her strong bond. Meanwhile, Sharmila has also expressed her affection with daughter-in-law in many interviews. She also mentioned in one of the interviews that Kareena has been strength for her when her husband Mansoor Ali Khan died.
Saif Ali Khan’s mother also revealed that the thing she admires the most about Kareena is her chilled-out and calm attitude.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film. She further has The Devotion Suspect X and The Crew in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.
