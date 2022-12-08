Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new pictures leave fans gushing

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were spotted holding hands as they arrived at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday afternoon.

The 36-year-old actress, who dressed as Pamela Anderson at a music festival just days earlier, held hands with the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker as they headed into the studio in Hollywood.

Megan opted for some rugged double denim, though she severely distressed flared jeans looked as if they weren't long for this world.

The musician and occasional actor tightened the baggy look with a black belt, and he rocked a set of beige boots while sporting scraggly bleached blond hair.

Machine Gun Kelly was the one who was set to chat with Jimmy, while Megan was there for support.

Both sported some nail polish, with MGK showing off a bit of coral-colored varnish while clasping Megan's hand, which featured long powder blue nails.

Earlier this month, the lovebirds and nail polish connoisseurs revealed that they had collaborated on a new nail polish collection.











