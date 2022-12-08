Meghan Markle chose Prince Harry over William even before royal wedding

Meghan Markle always had eyes for her now-husband Prince Harry, as proved by a fun clip shared in the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
The first episode for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show featured a clip of the couple watching a Hello interview of Meghan from 2015, a year before she first met Prince Harry.
In the fun little clip, Meghan is asked to choose between Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, with the now-Duchess of Sussex saying, “I don’t know!” with a laugh. She then adds, “Harry. Sure.”
Meghan and Prince Harry’s adorable reactions to the footage were also featured, with Meghan saying, “Honey I’m sorry, I of course choose you!”, and Prince Harry replying in a sarcastic tone, “Oh okay, great. It just shows how little you knew.”
The first half of the couple’s two-part Netflix show dropped on Thursday, December 8, with the second half set to release on December 15.
Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in an investigative thriller 'Dispatch'
Dharmendra will be next seen in Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Katie Price had accused the mum-of-five of cheating on him with another man
Aamir Khan and Kajol watch Salaam Venky together, remind fans of Fanaa
Ethan Slater is known for playing SpongeBob in 'SpongeBob SquarePants'
Céline Dion speaks about her health condition and that she misses her music