Meghan Markle chose Prince Harry over William even before royal wedding

Meghan Markle always had eyes for her now-husband Prince Harry, as proved by a fun clip shared in the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.



The first episode for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show featured a clip of the couple watching a Hello interview of Meghan from 2015, a year before she first met Prince Harry.

In the fun little clip, Meghan is asked to choose between Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, with the now-Duchess of Sussex saying, “I don’t know!” with a laugh. She then adds, “Harry. Sure.”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s adorable reactions to the footage were also featured, with Meghan saying, “Honey I’m sorry, I of course choose you!”, and Prince Harry replying in a sarcastic tone, “Oh okay, great. It just shows how little you knew.”

The first half of the couple’s two-part Netflix show dropped on Thursday, December 8, with the second half set to release on December 15.