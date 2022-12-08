Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she refused to diet for ‘The Hunger Games’

Jennifer Lawrence reflected on her time as the lead Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games in 2012.

Lawrence recently appeared for Variety’s Actor on Actors interview series where she was joined by Viola Davis.

During the conversation, Lawrence, 32, added that she was adamant about not dieting and talked about the effect it could have on young children watching the movie.

“Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don't know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can't because they're not a certain weight," Lawrence said. “And I can't let that seep into my brain either.”

She has echoed this sentiment before.

In an interview with BBC in 2013, the actress, 32, revealed that it was important to promote a positive body image when she played Katniss Everdeen.

In the story of the books and the movies, Lawrence’s character is underfed and would have been “incredibly thin,” but she kept on insisting that they had the ability to change the body image young girls will be watching.

“We have the ability to control this image that young girls are going to be seeing [in The Hunger Games]... girls see enough of this body that they will never be able to obtain... It's an amazing opportunity to rid ourselves of that in this industry.”

When asked about whether she regretted doing a raunchy shoot for GQ at the age of 20, she said: "It was a PR move basically, that I was completely comfortable with. I don't have any regrets about that."