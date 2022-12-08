King Charles, Prince William to ‘robustly respond’ to Harry, Meghan ‘unjust claims’

King Charles III and Prince William are reportedly planning a ‘robust’ response to unjust claims from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series.

An insider told The Mirror, “There's a real feeling in the camp that Harry and Meghan are making a lot of noise and there isn't much more to say.

“But preparations are being made for all outcomes, especially if there are unjust accusations being made.”

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that the members of the royal family don’t want to engage in a tit-for-tat battle. “If there are parts which are blatantly wrong, then it is only right that they are corrected,” an insider told the outlet.

“The trailers already have some glaring errors and misrepresentations, which doesn’t bode well for the full series. But the plan is to keep schtum and carry on,” they added.

“If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust,” they continued.