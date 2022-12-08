Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 3' cancelled as DC Studios moves ahead with revamp

Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly no longer moving forward at DC Studios, per The Hollywood Reporter.



James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new executives at DC Studios, recently flew back to Los Angeles from the city of Aspen, Colorado, where they discussed the upcoming plans to revamp the DC World.



According to the outlet, David Zaslav, the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, hired the duo back in October, 2022, as he is reshaping the media company, ready to lead a newly launched film and TV division.

Mutliple sources told THR that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 will not be moving forward as it is considered dead in its current incarnation.

According to the outlet, sources revealed that Jenkins recently submitted her treatment, co-written with Geoff Johns, and that Gunn and Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy.

They broke the news to the filmmaker, telling her the project — as it stood — did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans.

Jenkins directed and co-wrote the previous two movies, starring Gal Gadot and released in 2017 and 2020. No decision has been made about next steps

Surprisingly, on Monday, December 5th, 2022, Gadot posted on to social media that she was “so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character” and that she “can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” sparking widespread speculation as to what that next chapter would be.

A representative for Warner Bros. declined to comment to THR and Variety, whereas a representative for Jenkins did not respond to a request for comment when asked by Variety.

