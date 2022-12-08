Catherine Zeta-Jones says she didn't 'envision' being married to Michael Douglas 'so long'

Oscar-winning actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones share two children, a September 25th birthday and over two decades of marriage.



The actress, 53, shared during an interview with Good Morning America that she didn’t expect to married to husband Michael Douglas, 78, for as long as she has been.

Zeta-Jones was doing a promotional run for her Disney+ show National Treasure: Edge of History.

The discussions were about gift-giving with the Christmas holidays just around the corner. The actress talked about how she and her daughter surprised Douglas this time around. She added that the actor, 78, is hard to shop for since he has everything.

“I think it has to be Michael. I peaked… around year eight,” she said about her husband, when asked who the better gift giver was.

“I did, if I had known I’d be married so long I would have held back on it. I wasn’t envisioning a 22-yearer. This is Hollywood, man,” she continued. “I bought him a hot-rod… a 1930s coupe, Michael I’m going to get it wrong I’m sorry, it looks like a Bugsy Malone car, it’s really great and then I peaked. It’s been socks ever since.”

Catherine also admitted Michael was good at giving jewelry, which was “something that I did really love and treasure and its sentimental value obviously.”

The longtime loves first met at the Deauville Film Festival in France following an introduction from their mutual friends, then-couple Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, via Us Magazine. Douglas and Zeta-Jones welcomed their first child, Dylan, in August 2000. The couple welcomed their second child, Carys in 2003.

