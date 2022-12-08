Meghan Trainor, Penn Badgley team up for viral ‘Made You Look’ TikTok dance: Watch

Meghan Trainor and Penn Badgley finally teamed up for the viral song.

Trainor made her comeback with her latest single, Made You Look, which is her biggest solo radio hit since 2018. Fan on the popular video sharing website have been recreating the dance and many celebrities jumped on the bandwagon including Gossip Girl star, Pen Badgley.



Ever since the You star recreated the viral TikTok dance to Trainor’s Made You Look a few days ago, fans had been hoping the two would perform the routine together. The singer shared a video to her Instagram and TikTok that featured the duo.

In the video posted Wednesday, November 7th, 2022 — which already has over 4 million views —Trainor, 28, and Badgley, 36, are seen performing impeccable choreography together. While the Grammy winner appears to be guiding the actor on which moves come next.

Trainor captioned the video, “I’m obsessed with YOU”

Under the comments, the fans could be heard virtually squealing at the video.



YouTuber and makeup artist, Manny MUA, commented, “he didn’t come to play with that hip leg action!!!!”

Singer Christina Perri left six heart-eyed emojis on the post.

A fan wrote, “Not y’all made my day,” accompanied with a crying emoji and a green heart. Another wrote, “Well that was everything and MORE!”

Many appreciated Badgely’s killer moves, especially when it came to nailing his leg and hip movement.

“penn sure does move those hips! He’s hilarious!” a fan wrote.

Another commented, “Penn's got the moves! Even though his timing's a little off. He got the hip roll power.” Another said, “Penn has no business being that good at moving those hips.”

Tiler Peck, a ballet dancer, wrote, “I’m obsessed too!!!” Another fan gushed, “Now we can close 2022.”