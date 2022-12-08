Blake Shelton saddens fans with his big decision

Blake Shelton's fans are upset as the singer has announced to quit music show The Voice to spend time with his wife Gwen Stefani and his three stepsons.

The country crooner wants to spend more quality time with his third wife Gwen Stefani and his three stepsons. His decision has taken away smile from the face of his excited fans who always want to see him singing for them.



"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again,' the country crooner said in his People cover story - hitting newsstands Friday.



The 46-year-old musician added: "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. So that's what I want to invest in now. For now, that's our kids. Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very serious. And the kids don't see me as anything but this very important person in their life. I take that stuff to heart."

The singer wen on saying: "Each kid has something different to teach. I think they've taught me something about myself. I'm more than just a country singer and a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered being into"

Blake Shelton famously started dating his Voice co-star Gwen three months after legally separating from ex-wife #2 Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of wedded bliss.