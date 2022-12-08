Prince Harry, Meghan's security guards caught covering up their license plate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security detail are caught with white tape over the registration plate of their black vehicle during their appearance in NYC.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security guards have been caught covering up their license plate in a possible breach of the law, according to reports.



Harry and Meghan arrived at the Ripple of Hope awards in New York Tuesday night in an SUV where part of the plate was covered over with white plastic tape, making the letters and numbers unreadable, according to DailyMail.

When a photographer of the same media outlet spotted the tape, the couple's one of the security guards became irate and tried to block him from taking a photo.

According to reports, Once the Sussexes had gone inside the Hilton Midtown, the security guard took the tape off and said it was on there to stop 'stalkers' from the media.