Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’: Yash Raj Films drops new poster

'Pathaan' is going to mark as the fourth on-screen collaboration of SRK and Deepika Padukone

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has unveiled another poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan from upcoming Siddharth Anand's directorial film Pathaan.

The new poster shows SRK in an intense and focused look with long hair and sunglasses. The poster also gives glimpse to the fans of the amazing body transformation the superstar did for the role. The text on the new still read: “Apni kursi ki peti bandh lo.”

YRF shared the new character poster along with a caption: “Get. Set. Boom! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

After getting a back to back glimpse of the new posters, the audience and fans are now requesting the makers to release the first song of Pathaan.



One of the fans wrote: “Pls release songs” while another Twitter user wrote: “Pathaan release song date announce kre jaldi se.”

Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Pathaan is all set to hit he theatres on January 25th, 2023, reports PinkVilla.