Prince Harry dodges questions about harming the royal family: Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Tuesday night (December 6), were peppered with questions about their upcoming documentary, 'Harry & Meghan'.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were guests of honour at the event, which was hosted by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation.

During the photoshoot, Meghan and Harry were questioned by media persons about their alleged attempt to harm the royal family.

In the viral video, also shared by Sky News on its Twitter account, media persons could be heard shouting questions including, “Do you have a message for your family, Harry?,” “Are you harming your family, Harry?,” and “Harry, are you putting money before family — are you putting money before family?”

Prince Harry seemingly dodged the questions and responded as saying, “So many questions,” and walk away.

The moment went viral and the video is making rounds on social media, revealing the reaction of Prince Harry to the questions.