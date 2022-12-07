Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face public wrath at 'Ripple of Hope' gala, video goes viral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who arrived at the New York Hilton for the "Ripple of Hope" gala on Tuesday, were heckled by a man for allegedly destroying the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received massive praise from the crowed upon their arrival at the venue. But, one man hurled insults at them.

In a viral video, filmed that night showed people cheering and yelling out the couple's names as they stepped out of their vehicle. A few of them could even be heard yelling, "Love you Meghan."

But, a man from the crowed, angered Lilibet and Archie's parents when his voice stood out as he asked, "What do you think about destroying the royal family."

The man then aimed the question directly at the Duchess and asked, "Meghan you destroyed the royal family."

The clip has made rounds on Twitter and gained mixed reactions. One netizen was grateful that the cheers drowned out the man's voice somehow. "Absolutely love how the cheers from the people drowned out the heckler. You're across the pond, we love the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over here."

Meanwhile. another questioned if the heckler works for a British tabloid because of his accent. The netizen commented, "What's the odds that one person heckling them works for a British tabloid?

"I'm just saying I find it odd that the only person there heckling them has a British accent. A British accent stands out in NYC like the Empire State Building. And I know because I've lived in NYC my entire life."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were honoured for their "unwavering commitment to social change" and taking stand against the monarch over their alleged 'racism'.