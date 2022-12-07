Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to ‘fake Netflix photos’ row: ‘Not literal!'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly didn't mean their use of stock photos in their Netflix show to be taken 'literally'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently slammed for using stock images to depict the media frenzy around them, and a close rep has now defended their use of said photos in the trailers for their Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced significant backlash for the use of stock images to depict ‘fake’ press frenzy around them in their upcoming series, and now a Sussex rep has dismissed the criticism by saying that such usage of stock photos is ‘standard practice’.

Talking to Daily Express, an insider close to the production defended the same, saying that the images ‘are not meant to be literal’.

file footage

The source said: “You use stock images to tell a story. It's not meant to be literal in a trailer.”



“Utilising stock images for trailer pieces is standard practice in documentary and trailer production,” the insider further said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s headline-making docuseries is set to release on Netflix in two parts; the first part will hit the streamer on December 8, and the second half on December 15.