Lindsay Lohan comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

US actress Lindsay Lohan has come out in support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid docuseries controversy.



The Georgia Rule actress was the first to react when Netflix shared the second trailer of Harry & Meghan documentary on Instagram on Monday.

Lindsay extended her support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by pressing the heart button.

The new Netflix trailer for an upcoming six-part docuseries on Prince Harry and wife Meghan risked further deepening their feud with his family, with the royal calling life within it a "dirty game".

The British royal family is bracing for a potentially highly damaging account of the couple´s grievances that led them to quit frontline duties and move to the United States.

In the clips, posted on Twitter and Instagram, Harry accuses the family of using the press to undermine them.