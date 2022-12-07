Ranveer Singh calls his wife Deepika a 'homebody'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has called his wife Deepika Padukone a 'homebody', Hindustan reported.

Ranveer said, "Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together.



“Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. She’s very gharelu [the Hindi word for homebody]. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home. So, this home that we’ve gotten is a couple of hours outside the city; it’s quiet, it’s secluded and it really is the perfect place for us to spend our quality time," actor added.

The star couple tied the Knot in November 2018 in Italy and featured in many films together including Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavati, and 83.



Ranveer is all set to hits the silver again with his upcoming Rohit Shetty-directed movie Cirkus. The film will be released on December 23, 2022.

