Kajol talks about plans of reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for work

Kajol starrer 'Salaam Venky' is all set to release on December 9

Recently in an interview, Kajol opened up if she has any plans of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan anytime soon.

In an interview, when asked if she plans on teaming up with the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan to which Kajol replied: “As of now nothing. I don’t know. Maybe we should ask him, but as of now, nothing immediately.”

The two collaborated together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale that also featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also praised her Fanaa co-star Aamir Khan for making himself this versatile in a long professional journey.

Kajol is currently gearing up for the release of her film Salaam Venky. The film is directed by Revathy and features Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ahana Kumra in significant roles.

Salaam Venky is slated to release in theatres on December 9, 2022, reports IndiaToday.