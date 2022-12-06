Ananya Panday extends love, wishes to BFF Navya Nanda on her birthday

Ananya Panday has extended love and wishes to best friend Navya Nanda on his 26th birthday and penned down a sweet birthday wish for her.
The gehraiyaan actress took to Instagram and shared photo with Navya saying “Happy Birthday”.
She further wrote, "Happy birthday to my cozy corner, my anchor, my mummy, my sous chef, my partner in everything, love you the most my navzu @navyananda."
Ananya will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.
The actress has already completed shooting for it. The film will mark her second collaboration with Siddhant after Gehraiyaan.
Her Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann is slated to release on 29th June 2023
Anees Bazmi has directed famous films like; Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
