Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz on board for ‘The Holiday’ sequel

Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz have signed up for the second part of their hit film The Holiday along with the original cast of the movie, 17 years after its release.

The Titanic star and the Charlie's Angels actor will start filming for the romantic comedy next year along with the made leads of the movie, Jude Law and Jack Black.

“The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.

“It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world - it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up.

“It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming - just what everyone wants for Christmas,” the insider added.