 
close
Tuesday December 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry opens up on fears of ‘history repeating itself' in Netflix series trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series trailer was recently launched

By Web Desk
December 06, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry opened up on his fears of ‘history repeating itself' in the second trailer on Netflix docu-series as the Duke of Sussex recalled marrying Meghan Markle.

In the hotly-released trailer of the series, the father-of-two can be seen saying: “It's really hard to look back on it now and go 'What on earth happened?"'

But then Meghan is seen adding “and then... Everything changed”.

He says: "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

Prince Harry then expresses: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."