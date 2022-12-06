Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria brand themselves 'desperate housewives': Photo

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria have dubbed themselves 'desperate' in a hilarious take.
Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the former Spice Girl shared a cheeky photo with Longoria, as the duo got ready for Forces of Change dinner.
"Yet again two desperate housewives,(and a baby) getting ready for girls night out! Love u @evalongoria x," she captioned the photo.
Fans were quick to comment on the picture, lauding the ladies for their years of friendship.
One said: "Definitely not desperate housewives. More like two amazing professional housewives going out."
"Love this friendship love the looks, kitchen...love it all," another added.
