King Charles, Prince William yet to formally react to Meghan Markle, Harry’s docuseries

King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals have not yet responded to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s documentary series.
According to Reuters, Buckingham Palace has released no statements about the docuseries and did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
Prince William, who recently visited US, has also not yet responded.
However, according to reports, King Charles and Prince William are concerned and set to hold crisis talks over the trailer of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docuseries.
The reports cited sources claiming, “If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust.”
Netflix on Monday released a new trailer of ‘Harry & Meghan’ six-part docuseries.
According to AFP, the new trailer risked further deepening Meghan and Harry’s feud with royal family as the Duke called life within it a "dirty game".
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the 2nd trailer of their Netflix series claimed that the press 'intruded' on them
