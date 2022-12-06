Christine McGuinness, Paddy gear up for Christmas in new video

Paddy and Christine McGuinness got into the Christmas holiday spirit as they put up a united front for their children at Christmas as showed off their incredible tree at their £ 2.1 million mansion.
It comes after Christine, who announced she had split from Paddy in July in a joint statement, was pictured kissing BFF Chelcee Grimes at Winter Wonderland at the weekend.
Model Christine, 34, shares three children with Paddy - nine-year-old twins Penelope and Leo and six-year-old Felicity, all of whom have autism. Christine has learned more recently that she too has autism.
On Sunday, Christine offered fans a glimpse at her incredible Christmas decorations as the children helped decorate the tree.
Paddy also shared a video of his children putting up the tree, writing: "The tree is up!!! Always loved this day right from being a little lad. You done yours yet? I’m officially in Chrimmy mode!!!"
While Christine gushed after her weekend with red heart emojis: "I feel like the luckiest lady on earth right now, dreams do come true."
It comes after best friends Christine and Chelcee were seen embracing and smooching during a trip to Winter Wonderland in London, with Paddy later pictured looking glum behind the wheel of his van.
Sajal Aly shared a picture on social media where she could be seen posing with AR Rahman and Jemima Goldsmith
Jubin Nautiyal also shared his health update with fans on social media
Tusshar Kapoor will be seen next in Maarrich
The cast includes Posey, Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes, Ian Bohen, Tyler Hoechlin and Seth Gilliam
Khloe and Tristan first started dating in 2016
Julia Roberts gets whimsical with her outfit of choice to honour George Clooney