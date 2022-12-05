Cardi B claps back at troll accusing her of 'performing in someone's backyard'

Rapper Cardi B has bragged about getting paid $1 million to perform 35-minute set at 'elite bankers event' during Miami Art Basel.
The Grammy winner clapped back at a Twitter troll, accusing her of 'performing in someone's backyard' during Miami Art Basel last Friday by showing off her sizable paycheck from WP Touring Inc.
'I got [paid] 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,' the Bronx-born 30-year-old - who boasts 243.4M social media followers - wrote in a since-deleted tweeted Saturday.
'Think about that when you type about this Grammy winner.'
Indeed, she was paid upfront on November 3 for the exclusive gig for Chase Sapphire Reserve credit cardmembers at the SLS South Beach in Miami Beach.
Cardi previously bragged about being paid over $1M per show for her debut US tour in the summer of 2019: 'Mind you it was only 7 shows... Let's not talk about numbers.'
