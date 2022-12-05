 
Monday December 05, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Doctor G' all set to stream on Netflix on December 11

'Doctor G' released in theatres on October 14, 2022

By Web Desk
December 05, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G will be released on Netflix on December 11, 2022.

Netflix India announced the date on its official social media page; they wrote: “Doctors too have problems that they can’t find a cure for! Doctor G arrives on Netflix on 11th Dec #DoctorGNetflix.”

The film has marked the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, who earlier directed series Afsos that streamed on Prime Video.

Doctor G is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Anubhuti and Vishal Wagh. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a man who ends up getting himself enrolled in the gynecology post graduation as due to the lack of seats; he couldn’t get an admission into his desired orthopedics field.

The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sheebha Chaddha and Shefali Shah. Doctor G is produced Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey.

As per IndianExpress, Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero just released in theatres on December 2.