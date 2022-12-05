Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Doctor G' all set to stream on Netflix on December 11

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G will be released on Netflix on December 11, 2022.
Netflix India announced the date on its official social media page; they wrote: “Doctors too have problems that they can’t find a cure for! Doctor G arrives on Netflix on 11th Dec #DoctorGNetflix.”
The film has marked the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, who earlier directed series Afsos that streamed on Prime Video.
Doctor G is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Anubhuti and Vishal Wagh. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a man who ends up getting himself enrolled in the gynecology post graduation as due to the lack of seats; he couldn’t get an admission into his desired orthopedics field.
The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sheebha Chaddha and Shefali Shah. Doctor G is produced Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey.
As per IndianExpress, Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero just released in theatres on December 2.
