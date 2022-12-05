Meghan Markle urged pick a better man ‘the second time around’

File Footage

Meghan Markle urged to ‘trade up’ in order to meet her ‘growing requirements’ from life.



This claim has been made by royal biographer and author Tina Brown, per a report by The Telegraph.

The overall jest was made at the 2022 Henley Literary Festival while discussing the couple’s abode in Hope Ranch.



At the time she branded the couple’s $14 million Montecito mansion “a humble cottage compared to what these other people” when compared to the rest.

She even slipped in a joke and pointed out how “at some point, it might be more than a new house she's looking for. Elon Musk is still single; that's all I have to say.”