Amber Heard’s gut wrenching letter to Johnny Depp exposed: ‘I cleaned your vomit’

File Footage

Amber Heard reportedly had a shocking relationship with Johnny Depp which she is rumored to have penned but left in the drafts of her personal email account.



It has been brought to light by a social media on Twitter highlighting an entire thread about Mr Depp’s alleged abuse against his former partner.

The rumored email is part of the unsealed documents that were released worldwide following the trial.

It included a firsthand account of Ms Heard’s experience living with the Pirates star and reads, “Many times you have hurt me. Physically and emotionally from the things you say and did while f***** up. The monster comes out and you become mean and horrible. The opposite of why I love you. And what I am to do? How would you be if you were in love with one person who was in fact, two? Both you, the love of my life, and the monster look the same.”

“How f****** confused I feel. I am mad. So mad,” it went on to say. “How would you feel if you were sold false goods?? I fell for you while you were sober. A whole year. How could I know this lay in store for me? I feel like the biggest idiot in the world.”

It also concluded with an account of Mr Depp’s dunken rage and read, “I have put up with so much. I have cleaned s***, vomit and piss up both literally and figuratively. I have been accused of crazy s***- none of which I deserved only to never hear an apology for your booze-fuelled zeal. You have hit me repeatedly. Something you should Never have done. What a f****** man you are. And NONE of this would be possible ¬¬¬-without the booze and drugs. NONE.” (sic)