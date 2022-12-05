Prince Harry issues statement on story pitting him against Britons

Prince Harry on Sunday reacted to a story published in The Sun which said he bragged "those Brits need to learn a lesson."

According to the newspaper, the Duke of Sussex said this after filming his 2021 Oprah interview.

A Sussex spokesperson called the article "a baseless hit piece masquerading as journalism. . . riddled with inaccuracies"

"It said, "To accuse a man who spent 10 years serving his country of wanting to teach that same country a lesson is not an attempted distraction but an unfortunate and predictable tabloid strategy."

