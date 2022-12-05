Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'sold their souls with breathless vulgarity'

A royal biographer has lashed out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying they have “sold their souls with breathless vulgarity”.



Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors", took a jibe at the Sussexes, saying the couple - who left Britain in 2020 - "loudly claimed" the move was to "protect their privacy".

Sharing his thoughts on their new Netflix documentary, Spotify deals and magazine interviews, Bower says Meghan and Harry “have sold their souls with breathless vulgarity”.

Described by Netflix as a “global event” the six-part tell-all series Harry & Meghan and will show followers of the couple their story in a way they have “never heard it told like this before”.

“There’s even the shot of Meghan allegedly brushing away a tear at the Queen’s funeral. Cynics at the time surmised that the gesture, in fact, was a jobbing actress’s affectation.”

He said Harry is being influenced by his American wife Meghan.

“Nurtured in Hollywood, she has imposed her 'narrative' on Harry. A compliant husband,” Bower wrote in The Sun.

He also accused the Sussexes of making the Princess of Wales a target in their upcoming series after a trailer showed Kate looking stern. The writer says that Kate deserves better for supporting Harry before relations soured.



Bower slams Harry and Meghan for their drive to “mercilessly slice up the Royal Family’s justified reputation for hard work and loyal duty.