Ngozi Fulani to meet King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla amid racism row

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla have invited British charity boss Ngozi Fulani, who was allegedly asked where she was "really" from, to Buckingham Palace.



Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, expressed shock at her treatment by Lady Susan Hussey during an event at the Palace.

The Palace on Wednesday claimed that they had reached out to Ms Fulani over the matter. Ms Fulani said on Thursday she had yet to be contacted by Buckingham Palace to discuss what happened.

Lady Susan, 83, resigned from the household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Fulani when she said she was British at the Queen Consort's reception highlighting violence against women and girls.

Fulani had told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Although I didn't experience physical violence, what I feel I experienced was a form of abuse."