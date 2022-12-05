Frankie Essex pierces 6-month-Old daughter's ears

Frankie Essex has no time for mommy-shamers as she got her 6-month-old daughter's ears pierced with real diamond earrings.

The former TOWIE star, 34, decided to get the piercing done for her tot Luella, one of her twins who she welcomed with her boyfriend Luke Love on June 1.

She admitted in her column with OK Magazine that she wonders if she is 'going to get stick' for it because 'a lot of people have opinions about that'.

TV personality Frankie showed her 258,000 Instagram followers the stud earrings on little Luella in a story.

Captioning the post, she wrote: 'Little lady got her ears pierced last week all gossip about our week in my ok_mag column.'

It comes after Frankie detailed her son Logan's 'terrifying' emergency surgery ordeal after a routine vaccination caused an abscess on his leg.

