Tabu talks about success with back-to-back blockbusters Drishyam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu is one of the most talented and graceful actresses in the Bollywood industry.
The actress Tabu is basking in the success with Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is currently enjoying a golden run in her career with back-to-back releases.
In a detailed interview with Indian Express, Tabu revealed her rising success and how she worked hard for that. She even spoke about how she enjoyed working on all her movies.
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress said, "Eventful, challenging, tough, because I was doing four-five films at the same time. I worked really hard in the last one and a half years, and all of us in the team of the films. There was COVID, routine testing, then people getting COVID. It was a scenario we weren’t accustomed to. But I was enjoying my work - from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Khufiya, Kuttey, Drishyam 2."
Tabu was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was released in theatres on November 18, 2022.
