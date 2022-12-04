Robert Irwin cuddles up to his new girlfriend during a romantic beach date

The late Steve Irwin’s son Robert looked happier than ever as he was spotted cosying up to his new girlfriend Rorie Buckley on a romantic day out in Queensland.



The 19-year-old wildlife warrior smiled contentedly as he cuddled up to his ladylove who is from an equally famous Australian family, being the daughter of Heath Ledger's sister Kate.



The pair were seen leaving a Grill'd restaurant with takeaway and then heading to the beach to cuddle and watch the sunset together late last month.

Robert looked effortlessly stylish for their romantic outing in an unzipped tan corduroy jacket with a wool trim.

He added a simple navy T-shirt to his casual ensemble, as well as a pair of shorts in the same tone.

Rorie meanwhile was on trend in a white T-shirt with an artistic graphic print on the front.

She paired it with a black hoodie which she wore unzipped, and patterned navy blue shorts.

Robert could not wipe the smile off his face as he cuddled up to his new sweetheart and enjoyed some quality alone time with her.

He looked animated at various points, entertaining his date as they engaged in a lovely conversation.

Perth-based Rorie is the daughter of Heath Ledger's sister Kate, who owns a design and media productions company, and Nathan Buckley, a floor coverings store owner