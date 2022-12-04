Amanda Holden stands out in maxi skirt as she enjoys Christmas girls' weekend

Amanda Holden showcased her fashion-forward sense of style on Saturday as she enjoyed a weekend with pals Lisa Faulkner, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sarah Parish, Angela Griffin, Nicola Stephenson, and Tracey Ann Oberman.

The TV personality, 51, shared a number of snaps with her 1.8M followers from the fun weekend, an annual tradition each December for the famous group.

'So many years together,' she sweetly penned underneath a gorgeous picture of the seven ladies, who had dressed up for the occasion.

Amanda showed off her toned legs in a glittering green maxi skirt with a thigh-grazing slit, which she teamed with a mesh panelled black bodysuit.

She added inches to her height with a pair of open-toed high-heels, while styling her bright blonde locks in a sleek blow dry.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Beaming among friends on a staircase, actress Tamzin looked ultra glamorous in a velvet jumpsuit while celebrity chef Lisa opted for a wrap dress with a gorgeous plant print.

'Us. So many years together.. #christmas weekend ' captioned Amanda.

Last year, Amanda shared snaps of them on the same date as they enjoyed a similar weekend in West Sussex.