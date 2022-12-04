 
Sunday December 04, 2022
Amanda Holden stands out in maxi skirt as she enjoys Christmas girls' weekend

By Web Desk
December 04, 2022
Amanda Holden stands out in maxi skirt as she enjoys Christmas girls' weekend

Amanda Holden showcased her fashion-forward sense of style on Saturday as she enjoyed a weekend with pals Lisa Faulkner, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sarah Parish, Angela Griffin, Nicola Stephenson, and Tracey Ann Oberman.

The TV personality, 51, shared a number of snaps with her 1.8M followers from the fun weekend, an annual tradition each December for the famous group.

'So many years together,' she sweetly penned underneath a gorgeous picture of the seven ladies, who had dressed up for the occasion.

Amanda showed off her toned legs in a glittering green maxi skirt with a thigh-grazing slit, which she teamed with a mesh panelled black bodysuit.

She added inches to her height with a pair of open-toed high-heels, while styling her bright blonde locks in a sleek blow dry.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Beaming among friends on a staircase, actress Tamzin looked ultra glamorous in a velvet jumpsuit while celebrity chef Lisa opted for a wrap dress with a gorgeous plant print.

'Us. So many years together.. #christmas weekend ' captioned Amanda.

Last year, Amanda shared snaps of them on the same date as they enjoyed a similar weekend in West Sussex.