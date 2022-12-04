Prince Harry slammed for ‘using his family’ for ‘disgusting’ Netflix show

file footage

Prince Harry was recently slammed for allegedly ‘using his family’ for his upcoming Netflix show Harry & Meghan by a caller on LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday show.



Calling in to talk about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan with host Tom Swarbrick, Katherine from Wandsworth slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the ‘ridiculous and hugely disrespectful’ trailer for their show.

Talking about the one-minute-long teaser released by Netflix featuring previously unseen photos of the Harry and Meghan, Katherine said: “I just can't get my head around it. It's ridiculous I think personally and I think it's hugely disrespectful.”

She went on to highlight how she thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview and the Duke’s upcoming book Spare serve as ‘their opportunity to make their point from a backstage view of the Royal Family’, but that it was ‘only their view’.

“If it goes anything like the Oprah interview where lies were proved, you don't know what this documentary could come out with. I just think it's disgusting that he's actually using his family and selling them down the river to make money,” Katherine concluded in her rant against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.