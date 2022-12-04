Meghan Markle’s Netflix will ‘heavily compare’ her with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries with husband Prince Harry, titled Harry & Meghan, will reportedly pit her against Kate Middleton.
The Telegraph cited close sources as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fanning the flames of a ‘new war’ between them and the Prince and Princess of Wales; it is pertinent to note that Netflix’s trailer for Harry & Meghan featured an icy photo of Kate and Prince William prominently.
In fact, according to insiders, the series will ‘heavily compare’ the media coverage of Meghan with Kate’s.
‘The pair will be more generally placed next to each other, further fuelling talk of a rivalry,’ as per the newspaper.
This comes as a Netflix production insider told Mirror UK: “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”
