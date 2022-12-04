'SNL' Chloe Fineman discloses why 'charming' Pete Davidson is popular with women

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman now understands why women are attracted to fellow SNL alum, Pete Davidson.

In an interview with Page Six at 2022 American Museum of Natural History Gala on Thursday night, December 1st, 2022, Fineman shared that she found Davidson 'deeply charming.'

“I’ve worked and chatted with him,” Fineman told the outlet exclusively. “I find him deeply charming. And I remember my first year [on ‘Saturday Night Live’], going to all my girlfriends and being like, ‘I get it.'”



Fineman shared that while she herself has not romanced her former costar — who left the show after season 47 last year — but she does have “friends who have dated” Davidson, and they all “report back nice things.”



Davidson has dated a slew of A-list celebrities including Ariana Grande, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber and most recently Emily Ratajkowski.

Previously, another SNL alum, Mikey Day, told the outlet that The King of Staten Island star is a "very intelligent, well-spoken, interesting dude."

“I don’t think people know how smart he is because he’s [always like], ‘Yo, what’s up? I live with my mom. I’m smoking weed,'” he continued. “But he’s a very intelligent, well-spoken, interesting dude. I love Pete. He’s the best.”



In another news, Emily Ratajkowski gushed about "super charming Davidson a year before they started dating during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, per Us Weekly.

“He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” she said at the time.

