The Firm dubbed 'white supremacist institution steeped in racism' by experts

The Firm was slammed by a former head of the Royal Protection Unit Dai Davies and anti-racist campaigner Kofi Mawuli Klu following racism claims against the Royal Family.
During their appearance on Matt Frei’s show on LBC, Dai said: “I'm dismayed on all fronts...Lady Hussey is a woman of exemplary character who has been tried by the media on the say-so of one character witness."
He said that Lady Hussey has "never put a foot wrong" and is "surprised that nobody questions the motive" of Ngozi Fulani.
Kofi responded to Dai saying: “Why is it that those who are perpetrators of racist violence...want to be defining what racism is?" and labelled the royal family a "white supremacist institution steeped in racism".
However, the ex-police officer further argued: “We've blown the whole thing out of proportion. Yes racism is totally wrong...but asking somebody who is dressed in a lovely, African outfit where she might come from is not unreasonable."
Kofi replied: “You say there is nothing racist about that...this is the result of your own racist miseducation."
"I will have a certain level of excuse for the lady in question because she herself is a victimised product of the British establishment's racist miseducation of its own people," the anti-racist campaigner added.
