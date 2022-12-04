Prince Harry threatens ‘reckoning’ of racist royal ‘endangering’ Meghan Markle

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry is planning to ‘wage a reckoning’ on the racist royal that endangered Meghan Markle, via his memoir.



This warning has been issued by royal author and journalist Alison Boshoff, in his brand-new piece for the Daily Mail.

Boshoff began by saying, “The publicity blurb describes it as 'unprecedented', and certainly all the indications are that the forthcoming six-part Harry & Meghan conflagration on Netflix will make the bombshells of that Oprah interview look like a little local difficulty.”



“Over six beautifully lit and shot and slickly edited hours, we will have Harry and Meghan speaking at length about the paradise they have found in California, and in each other.”

Before concluding, he also claimed, “Alongside that heart-warming love story will be a stark reckoning for those who are deemed to have been racist, and those whom Prince Harry believes endangered his wife, inside and outside the palace.”