Prince William ready for attack as Prince Harry releases Netflix series

Prince William is done keeping mum over Prince Harry's attacks, says insider.

The Prince of Wales is tired of the Duke of Sussex's constant attacks towards his family and is planning to take rash steps if Harry's upcoming documentaries torments the ton further.

A well-placed source told the Express: "The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”

For the special instance, William might also quit the "never complain, never explain" Royal rule and could ask Harry to "back off" over misleading content.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's Neflix docuseries are set to release in December.