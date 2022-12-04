RM's new album 'Indigo' surpasses 20mn streams on Spotify 

BTS member and rapper RM hit 20 million stream counters on Spotify with his first-ever solo album Indigo.
On December 4, Allkpop reported that BTS’ RM solo album Indigo surpassed 20.6 million streams on Spotify in the hours since its release.
With this impressive achievement, Indigo became the biggest debut in Spotify history for an album by any Korean solo artist.
In addition, the BTS star with the title track Wild Flower from the album debuted at the No. 7 position on the Global Spotify Artists chart.
The megahit South Korean boy group member has achieved the milestone of overwhelming success with his solo album on various music charts around the world.
The album was released on December 2, 2022.
