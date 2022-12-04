Meghan and Harry are not nice people says columnist after Netflix documentary trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have drawn strong criticism for releasing the trailer of their Netflix documentary at a time when Prince William and Kate Middleton were visiting the United States.

Royal experts and journalists believe that Meghan and Harry's decision was an attempt to steal the limelight from the the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Communist Carol McGiffin said, "I always gave Meghan and Harry the benefit of the doubt but now I’ve run out of patience. They are not nice people."

Royal fans flooded social media websites with their reaction to the couple's Netflix project.

Harry is now preparing for the release of his upcoming memoir titled "Spare".

According to reports,although he has made some changes to his book due to Queen Elizabeth's death, his memoir would still be detrimental to the monarchy.