Akon defends Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic comments, ‘I show support for opinion’

During an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at SkyNews, Akon appeared to defend Kanye West and his antisemitic comments.

The host Alex Jones began describing how he has supported Ye previously despite his controversial comments and mentioned that he was ‘banned again by Elon Musk’, to which Akon interjected amused, “Wait, Elon banned him?”

When the host said, ‘Apparently, so…” the rapper chuckled. Continuing her question, Jones inquired why had he supported the Flashing Lights rapper.

“I show support for opinion, and I think people will always have a specific opinion,” said Akon. “And I think the moment we get to the place where we close our minds up to other people’s opinion, it kind of doesn’t allow us to get to better know each other… better know our mindsets and more than anything, better know our movements.”

He continued, “I think sometimes, we kind of pre-judge people from the way that we see or view things. And I think sometimes we should open up our minds, let things play all the way out, and better understand the situation so we have a better solution for it.

Jones then mentioned that while the Smack That hitmaker has mentioned previously that he doesn’t agree with his comments, would he continue to support Ye is his comments got offensive.

“I’m a backer of the right to believe what you want to believe,” he responded.

“The day me and him have a conversation, I will give him my point of view on why I disagree,” he said. “And then he may come back and say ‘You know what, you’re right.’ Or he may come and say ‘Well, I’m not.’ At that moment it’s my job to understand why he’s viewing that way.”

He said that the comments didn’t really “trouble” him “because those comments don’t really affect me personally.” He further added that if the comments “does affect you personally then find a way to actually respond in a way to where that conversation can be reciprocated.”