Prince Harry retaliating to King Charles' snub?

Princess Anne and Prince Edward will stand in for King Charles III at official engagements as The Counsellors of State Bill passed all its Commons stages and is now set to become law, according to reports.



The disgraced royals remain on the list of stand-ins even though both have stepped down as working royals. As per latest development, Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry are said to be effectively out. They won't be given opportunity to run the affairs in future.

The Prince of Wales, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Princess Beatrice are the other counsellors of state. The legislation has been fast-tracked and cleared the Commons earlier on Thursday with MPs giving it a series of unopposed readings.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' latest move seem to be a reaction to his fathr's decision as There are speculations that Prince Harry would not happily drop his tile

Meghan and Harry's much-awaited Netflix docuseries' trailer was released at the same time when Kate and William landed in the US on their first visit in eight years.

According to some, Lilibet and Archie's parents tried to overshadow Kate and William's visit. Now, Harry has shared Christmas message video in Spiderman dress.