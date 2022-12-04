King Charles may use royal power to clamp down on Prince Harry, Meghan's attacks

King Charles III 'might have to take action and strip titles' to clamp down on his younger son Prince Harry's attacks, a royal expert has claimed.

The new monarch has so far never acted against the Sussexes but their upcoming Netflix series could be the last straw, according to royal expert Charlotte Griffiths

"I think this is going to be his [the King's] first real test, and I think he's going to have to get quite serious because he's really soft when it comes to the boys. He's a loving father," Griffiths told LBC

LBC's radio host Nick Ferrari reacted, saying he would be "sobbing every day" if this happened with his children.

Ms Griffiths continued: "But I think this is the first major thing that's happened since Charles became King, and now he's going to have to do that thing that we all know the Queen had to do many times in her reign - it is to choose between being a monarch and a father."

The royal commentator said: "He might have to take action and strip them of their titles. He's basically going to have to choose William's side because William is the future King", which said essentially means: "This must end, cut them off."

On the other hand, Meghan Markle's sister Samantha took a swipe at the Sussexes' Netflix trailer, saying they do not have the same understanding of what it means to protect one's family: "I think he's going to have to be quite firm, and he's going to have to go monarch on this. "

However, the King would need to seek permission from Parliament before being able to formally remove the Sussex title from his son.