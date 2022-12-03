Kylie Jenner puts on cosy display with Travis Scott during Art Basel

Kylie Jenner stunned onlookers as she enjoyed a romantic moment with her long-term boyfriend Travis Scott on Friday evening as she attended an Art Basel party in Miami Beach.

In the latest PDA-filled photos the beauty mogul, 25 wrapped her arms around the rapper as he nestled his head into her neck for a sweet hug.



Taking to the bash, hosted by Wayne and Cynthia Boich, Travis later performed alongside 50 Cent as Kylie was there to support.

She donned an oversized leather jacket for the appearance, pulling her raven locks into a half-bun.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Kylie kept her black sunglasses on while clutching a matching mini handbag in one hand and drinks glass in another - giving Travis a sip as she shared the drink.

The musician sported a black T-shirt with a red print design, adding silver chains as he shielded his face with a grey baseball cap.

The sweet couple appeared in high spirits at the party, whispering amongst one another as they shared a smile.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter Stormi, four in February 2018 before becoming parents again earlier this year to a baby boy - whose name was initially Wolf, but is yet to be confirmed.