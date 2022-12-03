Ben Affleck ‘glued to’ Jennifer Lopez’s side because he ‘won’t get third chance’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to be under tight scrutiny from their fans as the singer is said to fear ‘losing her fans’.

Speaking to The Sun, relationship expert Jo Hemmings said: “Ben won’t get a third chance, which is why we see him glued to J-Lo’s side and if she gets one whiff of him behaving badly then he won’t be forgiven.”

The expert further explained that Ben uses certain words to “prove he has matured and is ready for the life that she was ready for two decades ago.”

“For Jennifer, all the reconciliation doubters will be back in force and because their fans had to make their choice of ‘sides’ back in the day, she knows that now they're expected to embrace their newly reignited relationship,” Jo continued.

“She cares more about what her followers think than she might be willing to admit, and by them both making public statements – whether in a song, a ring, or a social media post – they're reinforcing their tenacity to make this work,” he added.